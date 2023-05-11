PATTON, Pa. – When Cambria Heights High School senior Dakota Delattre left his seat to accept his full-tuition scholarship to Penn State Altoona from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, his mother, Tina, couldn’t hold back her joy.
“I’m beaming proud as a mom,” she said afterward.
Delattre was surprised with his award at Thursday’s academic banquet at the high school.
“I was honestly stunned,” he said about the honor. “I wasn’t too confident I was going to get it.”
The student was presented with the four-year scholarship by Air Force 2nd Lt. Alex Edwards after the academic awards for his classmates.
“This scholarship is highly competitive, with approximately 13,000 applications annually, with a selection rate of about 9%,” Edwards told the crowd of students and family members. “When Dakota graduates college, he’ll join a select group of young adults as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force or the United States Space Force.”
In addition to his tuition being covered for his time at Penn State studying mechanical engineering, Delattre is also receiving a $900 annual textbook allowance and a stipend that will increase every year up to $500 his senior year.
Delattre said he set his sights on the Air Force because he wanted to give back to his community and the country.
His father, Matthew Delattre, said that ever since his son joined the Civil Air Patrol, the civilian auxiliary to the Air Force, he wanted to join the military in some capacity as an enlisted member or through the officers program.
And this fell into place.
“He’s a hard worker,” Tina Delattre said. “He’s too stubborn to fail.”
To apply for the scholarship, the Cambria Heights student had to maintain good academics, including an approved SAT/ACT score, and interview with the detachment commander at Penn State – Col. Lawrence B. Havird – where he was asked about what qualities make him a good applicant for the Air Force.
Although Edwards didn’t have any part in the choice of the scholarship recipient, he said it’s important for the military branch to find “those students that really stand out and meet all those checkboxes is really what they’re looking for” and “obviously people of integrity and good ethics.”
Dakota Delattre met those standards, Edwards noted.
His parents couldn’t be more proud, they said.
Penn State’s Air Force ROTC is Detachment 720, a cadet-run organization that teaches participants the skills needed to be effective officers in the military.
While there, Delattre will attend weekly AIR classes in which he’ll “learn the history of the Air Force and analyze leadership styles to prepare to become a leader yourself,” according to the detachment’s website.
Each week, he’ll also take part in a “Leadership Laboratory” in which he will interact with other cadets, learn about the active-duty Air Force and practice leadership skills he was taught in the classroom.
