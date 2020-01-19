Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said on Friday that information from the public is needed to help solve two recent fatal carfentanil overdoses and several unsolved homicide cases.
“I personally believe that somebody in the community knows something – where that (carfentanil) came from,” he said during an interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “We would love to know, because carfentanil puts everybody at risk that comes anywhere near it. … If I could implore the community on two things, it’s homicides and carfentanil. The community’s got to help us.”
A 43-year-old man in Jackson Township and a 32-year-old woman in Johnstown both died of drug overdoses on Dec. 27.
According to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, toxicology tests revealed that both had carfentanil – a synthetic opioid so potent that veterinarians use it to tranquilize elephants and other large animals – in their system.
“I can’t stress enough how unbelievably dangerous carfentanil is,” Neugebauer said, adding that anyone with information on a carfentanil-related case can contact the investigating agency or a county detective.
Neugebauer, a former Cambria County assistant district attorney, took office on Jan. 6 after defeating two-term incumbent Kelly Callihan in November’s election.
During an interview a week and a half into his term, he discussed various topics, including the current efforts of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, the upcoming trial of homicide suspect Paul Michael Lehman, and the status of his office’s staff.
“I’ve been getting used to it,” he said of his new role. “Very busy. There’s a lot of moving parts, as I’m sure you can imagine. I believe I’m settling into it.”
Targeting drugs
He said that he has been “impressed” by the recent work of members of the Drug Task Force.
“The Drug Task Force has been very active in the last couple weeks, doing a number of things,” he said, adding that members of the task force have been making controlled purchases of drugs and executing search warrants.
Neugebauer said there has been a policy change that could lead to more charges against defendants, although he declined to elaborate further: “There’s been some policy decisions relative to charging decisions that’ll be different. … I think you’re going to see more charges against individuals than what you would have seen in the past.”
On the topic of the county’s unsolved homicide cases, Neugebauer’s only comments were that he has begun looking at some of the cases and that he believes they will eventually be solved.
Neugebauer said he expects Lehman’s trial to go ahead in April, as currently scheduled. Lehman is charged with killing 19-year-old Deontaye Hurling in 2018 inside a house in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section.
All of the assistant district attorneys who worked in the office at the end of Callihan’s tenure, described by Neugebauer as “a great group of lawyers,” have stayed on.
There is one assistant district attorney position still open, and Neugebauer said he is still working to hire someone into that role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.