More Information

Cambria County voters who want to apply for mail-in ballots can:

• Apply online at votespa.com.

• Download an application from the Election and Voter Registration Office’s website, www.cambriacountypa.gov/election-and-voter-registration.aspx, print it out, fill it out and mail it to the Election and Voter Registration Office.

• Call the Election and Voter Registration Office at 814-472-1460, give an address and ask for an application to be mailed out.

• As of Thursday, pick up an application in the Election and Voter Registration Office at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg, or from the table outside the office.