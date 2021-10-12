JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two children who died in an accidental electrical fire that swept through a two-story home in the Moxham section of Johnstown last month have been identified, authorities said.
Zyzre Gaines, 8, and Nakiya Success, 15, were identified through DNA, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said during a news conference on Tuesday.
The teenager suffered fourth-degree burns over 100% of her body, Lees said.
The fire ripped through the home Sept. 29. The child's body was found at 3:50 a.m. on the uncollapsed portion of the second floor. The 15-year-old's body was found at 7:20 a.m. on the first floor.
Both died from toxic smoke and gas inhalation, Lees said.
"It's gut wrenching," Lees said.
"When we're talking about children, it raises the emotional level for first responders."
The name of the 73-year-old woman who died Sunday in an apartment fire at Conner Towers is expected to be released after an autopsy on Tuesday, Lees said.
"It's the fifth fatal fire for the year and it's the highest that we have seen in Cambria County in 16 years," Lees said.
All have been accidental.
City fire Chief Bob Statler said the Connor Towers fire was contained to the woman's fifth floor apartment and may have been started by a cigarette.
"It has been a busy year unfortunately," Statler said.
"Some of us have not seen this many fires in a long time. It's unfortunately part of the job."
