The Bottle Works building in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood provided an artsy atmosphere for those attending the Third Avenue Arts Fest on Friday.
The free two-day event began Friday evening with an All-American Picnic featuring outdoor favorites such as hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue chicken.
“This is just a way that we can all get together and celebrate the arts,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ interim executive director.
The Friday evening event was filled with the arts, food and musical entertainment by Song Works.
“Art is the main focus here, and then all of the other components kind of give way to the arts,” Tisinger said.
“So we just really wanted to showcase the talent, both creatively and musically, in our city.”
She said what makes the annual gathering so special each year is the artistry itself.
“It’s art in action,” Tisinger said.
Several local artists were on hand to kick-off the arts festival on Friday.
Alan Rauch, an artist and instructor, has been teaching at the Bottle Works campus for five years. The Johnstown resident said he loves the arts and cherishes his relationship with Bottle Works.
“I always enjoy these festivals and I look forward to them because the people come out, and they really appreciate the artwork that they see here and they appreciate the work that I do as well,” Rauch said. “Some of them even sign up for my classes. So it sort of works both ways.
“They like the art and want to learn how to paint themselves. And the painting classes is something that I enjoy as much as I enjoy doing the paintings,” he said. “So it’s pretty cool. It works out nicely.”
Marcia Martyak, of Johnstown, paints portraits of people and animals on wine glasses, beer mugs, wood and slate, and “just about anything you can imagine,” she said.
Similar to Rauch, Martyak was one of the featured artists on Friday at Bottle Works.
“This is just a good event,” Martyak said. “Get yourself out, bring your kids down. They have painting on the street. They have different activities for children, music, food.
“You can’t beat that.”
Festivities will continue through Saturday at the Cambria City venue.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., festival-goers can enjoy juried artisan booths, live art demonstrations, food and beverages, live musical entertainment and Italian street painting exhibits.
The arts will be showcased in- and outdoors on Saturday as the roads of Cambria City liven up with art demonstrations while several artists take their work to the streets during the event.
Live art demonstrations will also be held in the Art Works building throughout the day.
Featured entertainment will include performances by local youth, dance groups, and Matt Otis and the Sound.
For more information on the Third Avenue Arts Fest, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.