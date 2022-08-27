SUMMERHILL, Pa. – Gracie Devine couldn't hold back tears Saturday as friends and first responders gathered inside Summerhill Fire Department's station to pay tribute to her granddaughter, Janice Keen Livingston.
But it wasn't just the "beautiful" bridge sign unveiled Saturday, she said. Or the stories in memory of Livingston, who died responding to a 2015 ambulance call.
"After all this time, people still remember," Devine said, wiping her eyes with a tissue. "That's the biggest thing. They know how dedicated and caring she was."
Signage now in place on U.S. Route 219 in neighboring Croyle Township will help ensure Livingston's name remains remembered many years from now, fellow first responders and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor said.
Livingston worked for West End Ambulance when she was killed in 2015. She was struck by a tri-axle truck while responding to a traffic crash on an icy West End road.
Following a 2021 approval to rename a Route 219 bridge in her name, Burns joined Livingston's family and first responders to unveil the span's road sign Saturday.
Burns has ushered bills through the house before to honor members of the armed services killed in the line of duty.
But without a doubt, Livingston is a hero, too, he said.
As a paramedic, she dedicated much of her life responding to help others, despite unknown risks at crash and crime scenes.
"She's the definition of a hero," Burns said.
For years, Burns' office has shared space next to Lower Yoder Fire Department, one of several departments where Keen-Livingston and her family have served.
He said he first met Livingston 14 years ago and this was the first time he'd ever had to introduce a bill to memorialize someone he knew personally.
Livingston's family, including her brother, Kenneth, Lower Yoder's fire chief, her mother, Debra, and grandmother, Gracie, all joined the lawmaker to reveal the sign Saturday before a crowd of nearly 40 people.
Some arrived wearing responder-themed T-shirts with the words 'No one stands alone' printed in white on the front.
Kenneth Keen said it was the latest example of the support his family has received from friends and strangers alike.
"First responders are our family," he said. "Since the accident, the outpouring of support has been just tremendous."
The sign displayed during the ceremony was a replica created for Livingston's family that matches one PennDOT recently installed, Burns said.
That sign was also covered until this weekend, he added.
He said the bridge is among Cambria County's busiest and hopes that when people cross it each day, the sign shines a light on both Livingston and the dedication first responders like her show every single day.
"It's important people recognize their sacrifice," he said. "(Because) people can take it for granted."
