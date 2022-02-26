JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Creativity of the area's youth was displayed at a student art exhibit held Saturday at Bottle Works, Third Avenue, in Cambria City.
Art works hung on the walls as part of The Tribune-Democrat's a Black History Month Contest.
The event was sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat and the Ron Fisher African American Educational Fund.
Alexis Fisher spearheaded the contest in honor of her late brother, Tribune-Democrat reporter Ron Fisher, who died in December 2019.
Students submitted art and essays.
Windber Area High School freshman Laurel Bean read her winning essay.
It was her grandmother, Sandy Mulcahy, who got the thought process going one night while quilting.
"I was sitting there sowing one evening and we got to talking about quilts and all the different fabrics is what makes it interesting," Mulcahy said.
Laurel said that was just the inspiration she needed.
"She said that culture is like a quilt," Laurel said. "I just based my essay of that quote. I thought my essay was pretty strong and I wrote about something that was important."
Her essay took top prize from 60 entries open to students in grades 9 through 12.
Gio Chaney, a first-grade pupil at Greater Johnstown Elementary School, won first place in the elementary category for his poster depicting Rosa Parks with the message: "Rose Parks sat so I can, too!"
His grandmother Dolly Warnick got the ball rolling, Gio's mother Kristi Chaney said.
"Grandma told us about the contest," Kristi Chaney said. "I talked to Gio about what he learned in school for Black History Month."
Grandma was able to get the entry submitted just in time.
"I said you have two days to do this, let's go now," Warnick said "I dropped it of at The Tribune-Democrat office at the last minute."
Gio said he likes drawing characters from the "SpongeBob SquarePants" cartoon series.
Aubreyonna Nash, a seventh-grader at Greater Johnstown Middle School was a winner in the middle school contest with her poster featuring poet and activist Amanda Gorman and quotes from her poem "The Hill We Climb."
"It's something that I do for fun," Nash said. "I was excited. I really didn't think I was going to win first prize."
"This is very cool," Alexis Fisher said. "It's nice to see everybody's art displayed this way and have the opportunity for the community to come and see."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.