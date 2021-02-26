PraShon Love saw a need for Black history lessons in schools and decided to do something about it – starting with her own.
A Divine Mercy Catholic Academy parent, Love’s initially plan was to volunteer to help build the Black history education at the Westmont school.
But that effort evolved into a full-fledged diversity training program for the faculty due to her qualifications.
“I thought it was really important, especially (because) I have three sons, and representation is incredibly important,” Love said. “I wanted them to be able to see and be able to celebrate in the school and with their peers all of the contributions that many Black Americans have made – not just for Black Americans but for all Americans – because I feel Black history is American history.”
The mother of three has a background in human resources and education. She serves on the executive board of the school’s parent-teacher organization.
After conversations with school leaders, Love held a preview discussion in January and developed a three-part virtual presentation that started in February.
The first section of the training focused on establishing terminology, culture, understanding of “white privilege” and micro-aggressions, which was completed recently.
Coming up is a discussion on bias and silence as compliance.
Then Love will wrap up the presentations with a look at “-isms,” such as racism and sexism, and systemic bias issues.
‘Stitched’ together
Kate Bridge, a second-grade teacher at DMCA, called Love’s lessons “eye-opening.”
After the January preview, the educator reached out to Love to thank her for speaking to the group and providing a unique perspective.
Bridge said she was inspired to “go deeper than the textbook” and create a “more rich and vibrant environment in the classroom.”
What that means, Love said, is for teachers to cover more than just Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks during Black History Month.
A direct result of her influence can be seen in the “Voices of Freedom Quilt” hanging in the main hall of Divine Mercy’s west campus.
Bridge was inspired by the Love’s words and worked with the other second-grade class to research less well-known Black figures in history.
Students found quotes from those individuals and “stitched” the words together into a “quilt” for display with their own pictures.
The board also includes quotes from King and others, such as Abraham Lincoln.
‘Understanding, tolerance’
Love said one of her goals with this undertaking was to teach others to recognize distinct characteristics of each individual.
“As an educator, I truly value the things that make each student unique and different,” Bridge said. “Through Mrs. Love’s presentations, I’ve been encouraged to acknowledge these differences, embrace them and celebrate them within my classroom. When we do this, we are teaching understanding, tolerance – and preparing the next generation to lead.”
Love also offered her services as a resource to hold respectful conversations. Some of the teachers have already approached her for advice and consultation.
“She’s a valuable part of the Divine Mercy team,” Dean of Students Matt Ribblett said.
In his opinion, the diversity course Love leads is the natural progression of what Divine Mercy has built upon through various trainings for the faculty.
What he enjoys the most about the lessons is the discussion sparked by the presentations.
Ribblett said Love doesn’t just preach to the audience, but also encourages a conversation about the topics covered.
“When discussion began with PraShon,” he said, “we knew this was something we wanted to support our teachers with.”
Commented
