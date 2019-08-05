Jesse Cooper played in four AAABA Tournaments and will manage in his third when the 75th annual event begins on Monday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and outlying fields throughout the region.

Still, the Martella’s Pharmacy manager gets excited each time the “bingo cage” filled with 16 small numbered balls spins.

The contents inside are shaken up, bouncing and rolling until one ball pops out of the metal and wood contraption that has determined the match-ups for each of the 75 AAABA Tournaments – all but two of those played in Johnstown since 1945.

“Every year I feel something come over me,” Cooper said after defending AAABA Tournament champion Martella’s landed in Pool D to face the Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Sargent’s Stadium. “I don’t know what I’m expecting to see. I know the outcome. At some point we’re going to be playing one of the great other 15 teams in this thing.

“It’s interesting that feeling, just sitting there anticipating who you’re going to play in that pool and who you’re going to be seeing the next three nights. You get a kick out of it. It’s definitely a tradition and an awesome thing they do.”