WATCH VIDEO | 'Big show': Animals share spotlight with tractor dancing at Somerset County Fair

MEYERSDALE – Animals provide the main focus for Somerset County Fair, with competition for horses, beef, poultry, rabbits, goats, sheep, swine and more.
Saturday, however, was tractor day at the fair. Two tractor pulls were featured at the grandstand, and tractor square dancing was entertained fair-goers in another area of the fairgrounds.
Somerset County’s own Roof Garden Tractor Buddies is one of the only tractor square dancing organization in the country, club President Darrel Holsopple said at the fair.
The group was formed in 2002 after members saw information about another group in Iowa. The Iowa club is no longer performing, Holsopple said.
Roof Garden Tractor Buddies have performed at 13 consecutive Pennsylvania Farm Shows.
“A lot of us had been square dancers,” Tim Rhoads said. “Almost everybody was a square dancer with the Wheelers and Dealers of Somerset.”
The Full Pull Productions Inc. tractor pull was Saturday’s featured attraction, with pro-stock and modified farm tractors.
“We’ve heard there are tractors coming from as far away as Tennessee,” fair board member James T. Yoder said. “It’s a sanctioned pull – pretty big stuff.”
Sunday’s schedule includes dairy goat judging, a horse show and horse pulling. The queen contest begins at 4 p.m.
The official opening ceremony will be held at 6:45 p.m., kicking off the Farmers and Merchants Parade.
On Monday there will be competition featuring horses, beef cattle, rabbits, poultry and lambs.
“There are a lot of animals, but every night we have a pretty big show in the grandstand.”
Attendance has been strong, despite the cancellation of carnival rides due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a pretty good crowd, so far,” Yoder said.