WATCH VIDEO | Battle of the Bulge 75th anniversary | Veterans recall bitter cold, eating snow to survive

Joe Crute and Jim Swartz remember vividly the merciless, frigid cold they survived during the Battle of the Bulge.
Ice, wind, snow, frozen ground, frostbite, amputations, pneumonia, Americans dying from hypothermia in a land far away from their homes.
Approximately 1 million Allied forces endured the inhospitable conditions during the fight that lasted from December 16, 1944, until January 25, 1945, as the Germans made their last major offensive strike on the Western Front during World War II. Almost 90,000 of them ended up wounded, missing, captured or dead from battle injuries, disease or the cold in the densely forested Ardennes region of eastern Belgium, northeast France and Luxembourg.
Seventy-five years later, when recalling the bitter conditions at the Battle of the Bulge, Swartz stared at his large hands, rubbing them together, as if trying to warm them.
“I have something to show for it,” he said when sharing his experiences during a conversation at Laurel View Village in Davidsville, Somerset County, where he now lives. “It was cold. The natives told us that it was the worst winter they had in 60 years. I have the results of that cold. My hands are almost to the place where they're useless with the frostbite. I wouldn't wish frostbite on any living person. Not the way they are. But the natives were right. It was the worst one they had in 60 years.”
Crute recalls eating snow to survive.
“You couldn't drink the water from the lakes due to the fact of dead animals and dead bodies in the water,” he said. “So we had to purify that. And some of the boys couldn't get to the water. Some of them, the water was frozen in their canteens. So, what they did, a lot of them – I'll say we also – you ate snow to keep your body liquified.”
He attempted to make shelter in the ground, but to no avail. “You tried to dig little holes in the ground to sleep,” said Crute, who now resides at Carriage Hills Apartments in Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County. “Well, the ground was so hard you couldn't dig a hole. So what you did you got pine branches off of the pine trees, laid them down on the ground, and laid there, and covered yourself up with half of your pup tent, a pup tent that holds two people. That's how you tried to keep warm, but it was just entirely too cold.”
Then, one day, a fellow soldier near Crute was mortally wounded.
“He was a little bit bigger than I was,” Crute said. “He was shot in the back. I ran and got his mackinaw off. It fit him perfect, but when I put it on it was an overcoat. But it felt good. It was really good. I pitied the poor guy. But, let me tell you, the weather was bad, really bad.”
Crute and Swartz are among the last living survivors of the Battle of the Bulge. But, throughout the years, the cold is something that always remained clear in the minds of survivors.
A few years before Harold Gray died, his family recorded the Garrett resident talking about the Battle of the Bulge. And one of the first things he mentioned was the cold that affected him for the rest of his life.
“Grandpa would have the coal fire going on the Fourth of July,” said his grandson, Patrick Gray, choking back tears. “I didn't know until long after he was gone why he did that. He never wanted to be cold again.”
'Citizen Soldiers'
There is a black-and-white photo in National Humanities Medal recipient Stephen Ambrose's book “Citizen Soldiers” that is captioned “Men of the 90th Infantry Division wait out a shelling, Wiltz, Luxembourg, January 9.”
Crute is one of the four Army men in the picture.
He knew the photo existed and had been published in the book, but then did not see it for years after losing his original copy. But then a friend acquired another book for him.
“I didn't know it was first in there when I got the first book, the other book,” Crute, now 96, said. “I had one like this before, gave it to family, and God knows where it went.”
The photo – in which Crute can be seen standing in a doorway – was taken almost four years to the day after the then-South Fork resident joined the Army in January 1941. He spent more than two years in Iceland and later landed on Utah beach during the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, which was a major turning point in the European Theater.
Allied forces, including Crute, who was part of a demolition crew with an engineer battalion, landed on June 6, 1944 and encountered entrenched German defenses.
Approximately 4,400 Allied troops died on D-Day.
“D-Day is something not to talk about,” Crute said.
He then fought in the Battle of the Bulge and later returned home for a brief period to recover from a shrapnel injury to his abdomen. Crute eventually found himself in Germany on Victory in Europe Day, May 8, 1945.
“Your body changes,” Crute said about how he felt on VE Day. “I can't explain that to you, but your body changes for some reason. You're relaxed. You don't have to carry that M1 any more or whatever. But, I'll tell you, I pitied the Germans in a way after the Battle of the Bulge, because they were surrendering by the thousands. Hitler decided and made the statement, 'I'm not going to win World War Two.' I read that. But, all in all, it wasn't an easy trip.”
Crute then thought he might be sent to the Pacific Theater before the United States dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
“We were going to get ready to train for the invasion of Japan,” Crute said. “Thank God they dropped the bomb. Then I came home on September the 25th, 1945, discharged from Indiantown Gap. But I will say the poor engineers are very seldom mentioned. If you notice that anything that you see during World War Two, the combat engineers were first. Combat engineers go ahead of the infantry and clean up the mines and the booby traps. But, all in all, it was pretty rough. A lot of them were killed.”
'A horrible thing'
Swartz was 18 and living in northern Somerset County when he received “greetings from Uncle Sam,” referring to his draft notice.
Not long later, he was a member of the 78th Infantry Division fighting at the Battle of the Bulge, also known as the Ardennes Counteroffensive. The Allies pushed through and headed toward Germany, while the Soviet Union closed in from the west.
“The Germans figured this was going to be easy,” Swartz said. “Well, it wasn't easy. We stopped the Germans. … They were defeated and of course we kept right on going into Germany until the war ended in Europe.”
Looking back, Swartz, now 94, calls the Battle of the Bulge a “horrible thing.”
“Anyone that was in the battle will tell you that,” Swartz said. “It was a horrible thing. We hope that it doesn't happen again.”
Swartz continued: “Fortunately, I went through the Bulge with pretty reasonable success. As you can see, I made it home where hundreds of thousands did not make it home.”
Like Crute, Swartz reached Germany by the time fighting ended in Europe. “It was magnificent,” he said. “Whenever the war ended, we were very, very excited that it was the end of the war.”
Grandfather's words
Swartz and Crute are among the less than 400,000 Americans still alive from the 16 million who served in World War II.
But the millions of others live on in family stories, photos, mementos and medal displays.
The Gray family can still hear the story of the Battle of the Bulge in Harold Gray's own words. On Christmas Day 1991, they secretly video-recorded him during one of the rare times the veteran of the Army's 25th Armored Combat Engineer Battalion talked about being in the pivotal fight.
“I asked him where he was Christmas Day 1944,” said his son, Jerry Gray, when playing the video inside his Windber home. “All of a sudden, he started talking about it. I kept asking him questions and he kept answering them. He usually wouldn't. As a matter of fact, this is the only time I can ever remember that he talked about the Battle of the Bulge.”
Harold Gray – in the 13-minute video – describes his war experience in a matter-of-fact way, providing details about the Battle of the Bulge, his time in Bastogne, Belgium, and sleeping under a tank to get some cover from the cold.
He also recalls the incident for which he received a Silver Star. On Feb. 27, 1945, during fighting in Germany, Gray volunteered to clear a path through an anti-personnel mine field. But, after every member of the party was killed or injured, including himself, he crawled 200 yards back through enemy fire for help.
“All these years, I knew dad had this tape,” Patrick Gray said. “I hadn't seen it for 20 years or more. I just sat and cried and I'm still teared up today to see this. I'm so thankful it survived because mom and dad had a fire here in the house, downstairs. I was afraid that this got destroyed because it was on a VHS tape for many, many years. Fortunately, we were able to find it.”
Patrick Gray said his grandfather would be “mortified to know that we talked about him as a hero. But he was. That's how I feel about him. There's not a whole lot of things that make me cry in this world. But damn, this is one thing that does. He was something else.”