JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In 2018, former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta lost a general election race for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats, but in the process he won a primary, developed a statewide political infrastructure and created name recognition.
He now hopes that identity will help him as he attempts to separate himself from a crowded Republican Party primary field in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
“The fact that I won statewide – my statewide name ID is higher than any of the other candidates,” Barletta said during a campaign stop at the Cambria County Republican Party headquarters in Richland Township on Tuesday. “It takes a lot of money and a lot of time, and that gives me one big advantage.
“The second is that you need to be able to get Democrats to vote for you to win in Pennsylvania. There are 600,000 more Democrats than Republicans. I have a history of beating Democrats. I have a history of getting Democrats to vote for me as mayor of Hazleton, and in my congressional district, I beat a 26-year Democrat incumbent in a congressional district that was two-to-one.”
Barletta spoke about his record as a congressman and mayor while also expressing his support for former President Donald Trump, his opposition to sanctuary cities and what he called his commitment to “fight the problem of illegal immigration.”
Pennsylvania’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic motivated him to run.
“I saw how (Democratic) Gov. (Tom) Wolf mismanaged the pandemic, shutting businesses down, picking and choosing who could stay open and who can close,” Barletta said. “I saw our children, even though the science didn’t agree, have a year of their education stolen from them, and then COVID-positive seniors being put into a nursing home, where 50% of our deaths were in Pennsylvania. I watched our freedoms being taken away from us as our businesses were destroyed. It didn’t seem like we had anybody who was standing up for us here in Pennsylvania.”
Barletta spoke in opposition to Act 77, legislation passed by both Republican-controlled houses of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and signed by Wolf, that gave permission for no-excuse mail-in voting.
“We’ve got to bring integrity back to our elections,” Barletta told the audience. “Listen, I don’t know how Act 77 got passed, but it shouldn’t have. It made it very difficult, with the mail-in ballots. The only way we can get rid of that is to have a Republican governor who will sign it, and I’ll make sure that I bring that integrity back to our elections, so people have faith again.”
When asked during an interview what he meant by not knowing how Act 77 became law, Barletta said, “I’m just concerned how it was misused. How Act 77, the Democrats obviously – Gov. Wolf used COVID as a reason to take Act 77 and really change it into a free-for-all where there were no limits to when people could mail-in their ballots. They were being taken in three days after the election. There were no signatures. Just the abuse that came of it, using COVID as a reason, I think, showed the fraud that can be used with that, and we have to make sure we fix that.”
During the interview, Barletta was asked if a “free and fair election” occurred in 2020. He did not respond “yes” or “no.”
“Well, over 2 million people feel there were problems with the election, and they want answers,” Barletta said. “They want answers as to why ballots didn’t have a signature, and they deserve that. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, our elections, (we) need to have faith in them as a democracy here in America. We have to make sure that people have that right, to make sure that they feel that there’s integrity in their elections.
“And if there was nothing wrong with the last election, then why are people afraid to take a look at it? That makes people even more suspicious that people are fighting so hard to even taking a look at – can we fix things that went wrong? Why would you do that if you were so sure that there was nothing done that was wrong?”
Democrat Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over Trump. County and state officials verified the results.
Trump and his allies brought more than a dozen state and federal lawsuits, challenging aspects of the election in Pennsylvania. More than 60 cases were filed nationwide. All but one were rejected for lack of merit or lack of standing.
Only three individuals have been convicted of election fraud in Pennsylvania, stemming from the 2020 election, all Republicans, according to heritage.org.
Republicans in the state Senate have hired a company to conduct a “forensic investigation” into the 2020 presidential election. Democrats oppose it.
