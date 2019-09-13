Pounds of bacon sizzled while the aroma filled the air Friday evening in Geistown Borough as the borough and Richland Township Fire Department hosted the fourth annual Fall’in Baconfest.
“The Baconfest event is just wonderful for the Geistown community and the surrounding areas,” said Andi Cveykus, fundraising coordinator with Richland Township Fire Department. “Everyone looks forward to it.
“They love to come to see the different varieties of bacon.”
The annual gathering of all things bacon combines a festival-like atmosphere with a variety of bacon-related cuisine. The two-day event features craft and food vendors, beer tastings, a classic car show, live musical entertainment, children’s activities and a bacon-eating contest.
Several food trucks were also on hand for the event, serving up a variety of bacon creations.
“My seven vendors have just really knocked it out of the park this year coming up with new ideas,” Cveykus said. “There’s bacon scallops, stuffed jalapenos stuffed in bacon. Lambcakes does a phenomenal job with all of his baked goods.
“There’s bourbon bacon brittle. It’s just amazing what a lot of the vendors come up with their ideas to do with bacon instead of just a plate of bacon.”
Baconfest attendees on Friday had the opportunity to enjoy bacon desserts, bacon popcorn, bacon on a stick, and much more, while checking out a car show hosted by Johnstown Street Survivors, and listening to the tunes of Dead Irish Blues.
“We have music tonight, and again tomorrow,” Cveykus said. “We have Tom Katz in the afternoon, and then Even The Odds from 6 to 9 p.m.
“We have great drink vendors,” she said. “B & L Wineries is here, Tall Pines Distillery, and of course, our beer tent for the fire department.”
“Pappy” Dave Daniels, owner of the Shanksville-based Pappy D’s Barbecue, has participated as a vendor in the event each year since it began.
Daniels was offering items such as pork chops wrapped in bacon, mild peppers stuffed with habanero cheese wrapped with bacon, and meatballs stuffed with cheese wrapped in bacon, directly off his smoker during the bacon festival.
“We’re probably one of the biggest bacon vendors here,” Daniels said. “Now I probably won’t use all of this, but I bought almost 500 pounds of bacon for this event, and I guarantee that I go through at least 300 of it.
“But this isn’t about me, this is about the fire department and the community this weekend.”
Baconfest will conclude on Saturday following a day filled with musical entertainment, a craft and vendor fair, and the highlight of the weekend – the annual bacon-eating contest.
Contest participants will have three minutes to eat as much bacon as they can, in hopes of walking away with bragging rights, a trophy and a 10-pound box of bacon.
“At 5 o’clock the place is packed to see if Chris Goodman is going to retain his title. He has been the big pig for the last three years, so they’re going to come and see if he is going to hold it for the fourth one,” Cveykus said. “Last year, I believe he ate 3 1/2 pounds of bacon in three minutes, but it was a tie with John Bennett. So they had to have a eat-off.
“It was an exciting event last year, so people look forward to that.”
Cveykus said the bacon-eating contest is just one of the many things that make the annual gathering so special each year. The fundraising coordinator is encouraging those in the area to stop into Geistown Borough this weekend to see their neighbors, make new friends and eat a lot of bacon.
“The Geistown area just smells good,” Cveykus said. “It smells like smoke, it smells like bacon. It’s free admission, and we have a shuttle this year. People can park at the Bel Air Plaza, and the shuttle will bring you back and forth.
“We are always limited on our parking, because the event has grown so much.”
