The trains are back at Arbutus Park Manor.
After a year’s hiatus, Ron Reinbold and his crew have begun creating the elaborate model train display in the nursing home’s community room.
“Our theme this year is, ‘the trains are back,’ ” the 76-year-old retired Pitt-Johnstown German professor said. The display opens Nov. 30.
This marks the 12th year Reinbold has brought his train and model village collections to Arbutus for a holiday display.
Most years, he was assisted by his friend and fellow Arbutus board member, Winsome “Win” Garland. But Garland’s health was failing when it came time to set up last year. He died Dec. 13.
“We took one year off with the passing of Win Garland,” Reinbold said. “My heart wasn’t in it. It takes a lot of time and energy. Your heart has to be in it.”
This year’s railroad crew includes Reinbold’s wife, Pat Reinbold; chief designer Richard Knavel; and track men Tom Sigmund and Lou Nicoletti. Arbutus maintenance worker Bobby Parks helped with wiring.
“I’ve always liked model railroads,” Reinbold said. “I got my first train set in 1950. I had a train layout in my house before I was married.”
During the summer, his trains buzz through his garden layout at his home in Salix.
But as much as he enjoys operating the trains, his favorite part of the hobby creating the miniature scenes for the railroad to serve. The 16-by-24-foot layout includes a mid-20th-century American town, an Alpine village, Santa’s village, amusement park and several other small features.
Reinbold credits Garland and now Knavel for their creative eyes in designing the features. Garland was the former orchestra director at Richland High School and brought his creativity to the annual display.
“Win had a vision,” Reinbold said. “He could see something and make a town out of it.”
For many of the Arbutus residents, the display is a trip back in time, but for younger visitors it can be a learning experience.
“What I’m doing right now it to make it interesting so people can come in and say, ‘Oh, look at that,’ ” he said. “They might recollect something from the past, or discover something new,.”
The amusement park area features working models of classic rides.
“There will be somebody, maybe, in wheelchair brought in, and they will say, ‘Oh, I remember riding one of them,’ ” he said. “We have fun with that.”
Younger visitors often get a history lesson. Reinbold likes to create stories for each of more than 150 tiny figures in the communities.
One girl who is posed waving, but doesn’t have a hand. It was lost while the figures were in storage. Reinbold tells kids she was working in a munitions factory during World War II and had an accident.
“I just make them up off the top of my head,” he said.
Public displays begin from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 30, and continue 1-3 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 24, 26, 29 and Jan. 1.
There is no admission charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.