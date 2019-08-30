Authorities have released the name of the teenager who was gunned down in Dale Borough on Thursday.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees identified the victim as Dashaun Charles, 18, a former Greater Johnstown High School student.
Charles was shot around 5 a.m. in an alley in the 900 block of Bedford Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy showed that Charles died from "multiple gunshot wounds," Lees said.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting and the gunman remains at large.
"Once again we find ourselves calling on the public for help," District Attorney Kelly Callihan said.
It is Cambria County's first homicide this year, Lees said.
Johnstown police Chief Robert Johnson said there is no connection between the Charles shooting and the report of shots fired in Hornerstown around 1 p.m. Thursday that forced the lockdown of Johnstown Middle School, Johnstown High School and Bishop McCort.
"We have no reason to believe the cases are tied to one and other," he said.
