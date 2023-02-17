SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. – The Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games wrapped up Thursday, but not before the athletes gathered one last time to celebrate their achievements.
An awards ceremony was held for about 200 athletes who competed in alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing during two days of competition at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in western Somerset County.
“This was the warmest games on record, but we had snow, so kudos to the resort for maintaining their base and putting our athletes in a position to be successful,” said Mike Ermer, SOPA’s competition director for the western region. “The athletes loved it and it was great. They’ve overcome so many challenges over the past two years. They came back and they’re resilient.”
Somerset County athlete Christa Mereen received two gold medals in cross-country skiing.
“I was so shocked,” she said. “I’m so excited. I trained really hard.”
Mereen said the games were a great experience and she’ll miss her friends, but the medals will serve as a great memory of her time competing.
“I keep all my medals in my room on a shelf,” she said. “I’ll start preparing for next year’s games around Thanksgiving.”
Jeanne Ulmer, a Lancaster County athlete, was going home with a gold medal and a participation ribbon in cross-country skiing. She previously participated in the 2005 Special Olympics Winter World Games in Japan, where her cross-country relay team received a silver medal.
“Sometime I get a little nervous, but I’m excited,” she said. “My goal at each of the games is to get better.”
Ulmer said she enjoys the competition and looks forward to seeing her friends.
“It was good to be here,” she said.
Somerset County athlete Brian Miller won three gold medals in cross-country skiing. He said he’s going to start preparing soon for next year’s Winter Games by hitting the gym regularly to stay in shape.
“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I’m excited. I hang all my medals off a rack. I have a lot.”
Tom Mereen, SOPA’s sports director for snowshoeing, said the two-year pandemic hiatus made the competition felt like a new Winter Games.
“It’s been a challenge, but everything came together really well,” he said. “The athletes had a blast. We pushed them, and there was very little time where they could just sit around and do nothing.”
Tom Mereen said everyone is looking forward to the next time they can come together and compete.
“The camaraderie is strong,” he said. “They had fun and they were pushing each other.
“What this does is gets them off the couch. It gets them to push themselves and feel good about themselves.”
