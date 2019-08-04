Back in 1989, when Johnstown spent a year commemorating the tragic 1889 Flood, the Johnstown Area Heritage Association and other organizations and individuals held numerous events, including a street fair with live music, in the Cambria City neighborhood.
From that beginning, the annual celebration, now under the name of the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, which took place on Friday and Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown, has reached a 30th anniversary of sorts.
Plenty of changes have occurred along the way, which led Shelley Johansson, JAHA’s director of marketing and communications, to describe the gathering’s history as “kind of a complicated story.”
Following the centennial street fair, Johnstown hosted the National Folk Festival from 1990 through 1992, again in Cambria City over the Labor Day weekend.
A local event, which in 1994 started going by the name the AmeriServ Johnstown FolkFest, grew out of the national festival.
“People really related to it,” Ron Carnevali, the festival’s chairman from 1993 to 2012 and again this year, said. “It was really a wonderful experience to bring people together to hear live music in Johnstown, and it attracted people from out of town. We knew when the national moved on, like it does, after three years, that we needed to find a way to perpetuate the event.”
JAHA moved the concert to a plot of land near the confluence of the city’s three rivers in 2004, changed the name to the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival in 2009, switched the dates to the first weekend in August beginning in 2010 and opened Peoples Natural Gas Park in 2012.
The festival has showcased both established stars and an eclectic collection of new artists.
Past nationally known performers have included Blues Traveler, Jefferson Starship, Grace Potter, Dr. John & the Lower 911, Gregg Allman, Los Lobos and The Derek Trucks Band.
Music lovers have also gotten the opportunity to hear hundreds of other musicians who they might not otherwise get to see in the area, such as Sue Foley, a Canadian-born singer who played a set on a beautiful, sunny Saturday afternoon, going between power trio blues on her Telecaster and flamenco music on her nylon-string acoustic guitar.
“Our basic philosophy has always been to book great live bands and expose people to great music, regardless of whether they recognize the name of the band or not,” Carnevali said. “I think we’ve earned, over the years, some trust in our audience that even though they don’t know who Sue Foley is, for example, they know she’s going to be good because we book good bands at this festival.”
Foley made her first appearance at the festival this year.
“First of all, the people who run it are wonderful,” Foley said. “They’ve been helping us as soon as we got here. They’re so helpful and so nice and kind.
“It’s laid out beautifully. They’ve got music going. As soon as one band stops, another one starts. There are different stages. It’s a beautiful day, a beautiful setting. It’s great.”
Performing in Johnstown provided Foley the chance to play for some potential new fans.
“It’s just, like, a real diverse kind of crowd, so it’s great,” Foley said.
Saturday’s lineup also included Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, Essential Machine, The Plate Scrapers, National Park Radio, AFRO N’AT, Bill Kirchen and Dale Watson.
“It really does give you the opportunity to sample music that you might not be drawn to, maybe you didn’t know you liked, maybe you’ve never heard of that act before,” Johansson said. “But it’s really quality live music.”
The festival was headlined by the Gin Blossoms, a group that charted multiple songs in the mid-1990s, including “Follow You Down” and “Til I Hear It From You.”
“I think what’s really neat about Gin Blossoms is that here we have this band that is established, that had a lot of hits in the ’90s, and they’re still touring and they’re still going strong,” Johansson said. “However, they are also pretty much intact, pretty much the original personnel. And they’re still recording their music. They just released a new disc that got a lot of critical acclaim. That authenticity is something that I think people really respond to.”
