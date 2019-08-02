Gene Pentz and Brady Walker, who accomplished two of the most impressive milestone feats of any Johnstown pitchers in the history of the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, sat side by side on Thursday, talking about the event’s rich history and signing autographs during the opening reception for the “Johnstown’s Game: 75 Years of AAABA Baseball in the Flood City” exhibit.
Walker was the winning pitcher in the 2018 championship game, when Martella’s Pharmacy became the city’s first franchise to win the national championship. Earlier, in 1970, Pentz, playing for Monte Carlo, was the first Johnstown player to win the event’s MVP award.
They, along with other former players and fans, spent the night reminiscing about the tournament and looking at artifacts displayed in the exhibit, sponsored by Johnstown Area Heritage Association and The Tribune-Democrat, that is housed on the third floor in the Johnstown Flood Museum, located at 304 Washington St.
“I just feel really honored,” Walker said. “I really don’t feel like I should be sitting at this table. I’m just a normal kid.
“Everything came together. The spotlight was on me. I took credit even though the whole team inspired me. I’m here to represent me, and my whole team, my whole family.”
Both signed copies of “A Diamond in Johnstown: AAABA’s 75th Anniversary – The Legends, The Champions and a Magical Martella’s Season,” a book recently published by The Tribune-Democrat that is currently on sale and will be available all next week during this year’s tournament.
“It’s a great book,” Pentz said. “It brings back memories.”
The exhibit includes memorabilia, such as trophies, programs, baseball cards and uniforms, along with a video presentation.
“I think it’s great that this could be here for everyone to come and see, knowing that it’s been 75 years of baseball here in Johnstown,” said Terry Hubbard, who played for Monte Carlo in the 1970s. “Hopefully we’re going to have a lot more to come. Just looking back at everything that’s here brings back a lot of memories for a lot of people, I’m sure.”
Exhibit designer Vaughn Burnheimer, a Tribune-Democrat graphic artist, expressed similar feelings, saying, “Really, I hope that they remember fondly some of the moments when they and their family were down at Point Stadium, all of the games they watched as kids. I hope that they walk away remembering and looking forward to the future of another 75 years, hopefully, of AAABA baseball.”
Johnstown has been connected to the AAABA since its beginning, hosting the inaugural event in 1945 and every year since, except in 1946 and when the 1977 Johnstown Flood forced the tournament to temporarily move to Altoona.
“Really, we wanted to show the connection between the tournament and the community because the Johnstown community has played such a significant role in assuring this tournament is successful and assuring people come out and see it,” Andrew Lang, Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s curator, said. “We wanted to give people in Johnstown, and people who are visiting Johnstown, a piece of what this tournament has in terms of artifacts that we’ve had loaned to us from players, veterans, fans, and information on the tournament, video footage, information on Point Stadium, really a whole bunch of things brought together in a celebration of this tournament and its unique place here in Johnstown.”
The exhibit will be on display through at least Labor Day during the museum’s regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.