After a meal at Tap 814 recently, Rosalind and Larry Servinsky sought out the chef to give their compliments and were shown a “secret” area of the restaurant, with which they fell in love.
Patrons arrive and offer a code word. Then, a heavy door creaks open to reveal a 1920s speakeasy.
“We loved the decor, and the personal touches with the chef and the service,” Rosalind said.
When Lorrie and Rick McQuaide opened their Tap 814 bar and restaurant in 2018, they sacrificed their original intent of achieving a speakeasy atmosphere for large glass doors and an open patio.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in months of restaurant inactivity statewide, the McQuaides took that time off to build a restaurant that’s more reminiscent of the Prohibition era, a time when the manufacture, transportation and sale of liquor was banned – though that proved difficult to enforce.
Open since February, Tap 814’s speakeasy at 800 Scalp Ave. offers a unique dining experience.
Velvet chairs, dim lighting, a functioning Edison phonograph and music that plays just loud enough to provide some privacy are just a few details inside.
“Our intent is that it’s a hidden place,” Lorrie said.
“Nobody can see you in here.”
‘Really about authenticity’A large portrait of a starlet is actually a door for servers who bring a craft cocktail menu first, then a dinner menu featuring chef-driven dishes made with fresh seafood, fresh-cut steaks and homemade pasta.
Both Tap 814 and the attached supper club are all about Pennsylvania wine, liquor and food, Rick said.
“We try to feature anything made locally because in Prohibition times you had to get it locally,” he said. “So it’s really about authenticity here. When you come in, you get something unique.”
The speakeasy, also called the supper club, is open Wednesday through Saturday. To enhance the experience, the McQuaides encourage a “casual elegant” dress code.
While a table is available to anyone who makes a reservation, memberships offer perks, including automatic entrance to special dinner events, complimentary drinks and reduced corking fees.
In keeping with the supper clubs of the past, members also have reserved drawers for their own bottles of wine or liquor in an on-site locker.
The first of five special events was held about a month ago. Diners tasted six high-end whiskeys paired with a six-course filet dinner.
The next event, scheduled for June 22, is a wine and Italian night.
All of the supper club’s 20 members are couples, Lorrie said.
‘Getting dressed up’
Rosalind and Larry Servinsky joined a few months ago.
“We’ve been there four times already,” Rosalind said. “We like the idea of getting dressed up. There’s not too many places anymore where we get to do that; so we really enjoy that. And the food is amazing. This is the total package. The food is absolutely top-notch. The chef is so excited, she comes and talks to us, and the wait staff now knows us. It’s a very enjoyable evening.”
Bobby Colvin Jr., another member, agreed.
“The fine dining and the whole ambiance it creates – it’s a good time for friends and family,” he said.
The McQuaides also own Asiago’s Tuscan Italian restaurant at the Inclined Plane, as well as The Kitchen on Main in Ligionier and The Kitchen on Penn in Murrysville.
“We thought this was necessary for our area because there’s not a lot of this type of dining in Johnstown,” Lorrie said. “And Rick and I are always thinking about where we like to go, what we would travel for, what we like to do.”
Including Tap 814, the McQuaides’ four establishments work together to draw customers that they perhaps wouldn’t alone.
“Asiago’s has a very big customer base from the 724 area code, so we get a lot of Ligionier, Latrobe and Greensburg customers because it’s only a half-hour over the hill,” Lorrie said.
“And here at Tap 814, we are getting people from Ebensburg and Somerset. So, because we have the four restaurants and we promote them all together, we are getting customers that go to all the restaurants.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.