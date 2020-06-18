Thursday would have been the seventh anniversary of when Press Bistro opened in Johnstown.
But instead of wearing his chef’s jacket and cooking celebratory meals for diners, owner Jeremy Shearer was in a T-shirt and ball cap working on a construction project and brewing beer.
Press, which had been a business at the forefront of downtown’s revitalization effort, recently closed at 110 Franklin St. Now, Shearer and his wife, Jennifer Shearer, are focusing all of their efforts on a newer venture, Stone Bridge Brewing Co., located in a building they own a few feet away from Press.
On Thursday, work started on SBB’s new kitchen and dining room.
The brewery will also eventually have a taproom and merchandise center.
“We felt this is what I wanted to do, what she wanted to do,” Jeremy Shearer said.
“When you look at the economic impact of breweries in smaller rural towns in Pennsylvania, it’s enormous. We felt it would be a great thing for Johnstown. We decided about a year ago to go full bore on this and start the planning process to make it an actual brewery that Johnstown can be proud of, that will attract a lot of people from out of town.”
Looking back at Press’ impact, Shearer said, “What it evolved into over time really blows our mind. It gave us a chance to help add some kindling to the fire of downtown and keep sparking forward movement for entertainment and dining downtown. We were heavily involved in music early on and trying to keep the arts alive in downtown and give a venue for local artists and regional artists to come and perform. With the cuisine, we really wanted to focus on something different, something that stood out in Johnstown that would maybe change the dining ideology of the city here. I think we did that.”
Stone Bridge Brewing opened with one vat, a bar and some kayaks hanging from the ceiling in 2018.
The previous bar area is being converted into a full brewing center that, at its peak, will be able to produce 1,800 gallons per day if needed.
The Shearers had been considering closing Press and concentrating on Stone Bridge for a while. The COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdown expedited the decision. SBB is now open with outdoor seating and a limited food menu, while Pennsylvania is in the green phase during which restaurants can open with social distancing.
Shearer expects the kitchen and dining area to be ready by late summer or early fall.
But, just like with the shutdown, the pandemic will play a role in exactly how the grand reopening goes.
“We’re kind of playing it by ear and watching what’s going to happen with the pandemic that’s going on and waiting to see when customers are really going to want to start coming back into dining facilities and feeling safe in them,” Shearer said.
