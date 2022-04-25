SOMERSET, Pa. – For years, officials at the former Somerset Hospital had been eyeing a plan to renovate its Twin Lakes drug treatment center.
But in the months following the center’s 2021 merger with UPMC, the realities of the region’s growing drug problem compelled hospital partners to start thinking bigger, said Andy Rush, UPMC Somerset’s president.
On Monday, hospital officials joined community leaders from across Somerset County to celebrate a big step toward making that happen – a $16 million expansion that will increase the center’s inpatient bed count by 60% while adding 26 more jobs.
“This is going to help us, right in our own back yard, to help the people in our region who are battling addiction,” Rush said, following a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday.
Contractors have already cleared a former cornfield behind the existing center to expand UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes from 40 to 64 beds.
Across Somerset County and beyond, there’s an immediate need for those beds, said Paul Cannon, director of clinical care services for UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes.
Dependency on two vastly different drugs – opioids and methamphetamine – are driving that demand for treatment beds. The problem has increased since COVID-19 arrived in 2020, Cannon said.
Shutdowns isolated some drug users and altered routines for others in recovery – individuals who were accustomed to in-person meetings to help them avoid relapsing, Cannon said.
A widespread renovation to Twin Lakes’ interior and exterior will provide modern, private treatment and counseling space for those receiving inpatient care, he said.
Cannon said Western Behavioral Health provides both inpatient and outpatient detox services – with some patients spending their days at the center and returning home in the evening. Those deemed at the greatest risk of relapse or lacking positive support circles spend nights there for weeks or months to help them break the cycle of substance abuse.
It’s among a broad range of support services tailored to support people seeking recovery based partly on what they are willing to try, Cannon added.
Rush credited UPMC officials for a willingness to invest in Somerset County.
“This project is an example of UPMC’s commitment to enhance the quality of health and life in the communities we serve,” Rush said.
Mineral Point native Jason Snyder, a statewide drug treatment advocate, said the project sends a “powerful” $16 million message – that people with substance abuse disorders matter.
A onetime painkiller user who lost two siblings to drugs, Snyder is now the director for the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association’s drug and alcohol division, a partner in the effort to expand treatment options across Pennsylvania.
“When you wrap quality clinical programming, evidence-based medicine and initiatives that address other social determinants of health – like Twin Lakes’ recovery to work program ... you’re giving a person with the disease of addiction a great chance to get well and recover,” Snyder said.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, said the center’s impact extends beyond just helping more patients – to supporting families torn apart by addiction and, by extension, their communities.
And while he praised the fact UPMC is creating 26 family-sustaining jobs by expanding Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes, he noted that every life the center saves creates the potential to enable someone to reenter the workforce at a time when many companies are looking to hire.
Just like addiction affects everyone, recovery does, too, Stefano said.
Stefano, who helped hospital officials secure Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program funds for the project, was joined by Somerset County Commissioners Gerald Walker, Pamela Tokar-Ickes and Colleen Dawson at the event.
UPMC officials also credited U.S. Rep John Joyce, R-Blair, and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. with helping them obtain $1 million in Appalachian Regional Commission funding in 2020.
Site work was already underway for an addition to the rear of the Twin Lakes complex.
The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2023.
