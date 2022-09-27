EBENSBURG, Pa. – Emergency dispatchers are no longer limited to verbal communication with callers.
Cambria County 911 center dispatchers can now see what callers see.
With the the Prepared Live system, the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services has the ability to access callers’ cellphone cameras to see and record crimes as they unfold, see the surroundings of a caller who is lost, and silently chat via text message with callers who may be in imminent danger of a hostile person.
Dispatchers have been trained on using the program, and it is at their disposal to use with permission of cellular telephone callers.
All of the capabilities of the new program require permission by the caller, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Executive Director Art Martynuska said.
The new technology was demonstrated Tuesday at the county 911 center, located at 401 Candlelight Drive, Ebensburg.
The system is employed with judgment by the dispatcher.
When a person calls 911, their phone number pops up on a dispatcher’s screen, which is nothing new, but from that point a dispatcher can send a link in a text message to the caller requesting access to “go live” with the caller. Then, a screen, which asks the caller to “tap to Livestream and record video,” pops up.
This system allows Cambria 911 telecommunicators to receive GPS locations, multimedia and live streams from callers.
Martynuska said he believes having live, real-time information from scenes will help to provide quicker and safer response services.
“We will be able to better respond to emergencies in Cambria County because we will have live real-time information from people who are on the scene,” Martynuska said. “This is a great tool using technology to provide first responders with more information. Imagine our dispatchers, future emergency responders and emergency room personnel being able to see the patient before they arrive on scene.”
The Prepared Live system is a web application provided free by the company, Prepared Live. It requires no new hardware investment by the county.
News reports about the startup say it raised millions of dollars to fund the development of the product, and it was started about four years ago by Yale students.
Prepared Live spokesman Josh Keeler said in a phone interview that the program is used in in 40 states. He stressed the citizen’s discretion in all cases. The program doesn’t access settings on citizen’s phone, only the camera, he said.
Keeler also sent a statement from Prepared Live CEO Michael Chime about the no-cost availability of the program.
“Business models that start with free software are commonplace in almost every other industry, and we believe that, if brought to the government space, this model can go a long way in removing friction to innovation in the space,” Chime said. “We are steadfast in our commitment that no center should be denied this technology as a result of money. Because of that, our success is inherently tied to the center’s success. If our clients do not like their experience with Prepared Live, we will not be successful as a company. Our plan to monetize is to offer upsell functionalities that agencies can choose to add to our software. The base software is and will always remain free.”
Martynuska said Cambria County’s adoption of the service is a continuation of efforts made by county Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, William “B.J.” Smith and Scott Hunt to expand wireless network throughout the county.
“First and foremost, the Prepared Live System is about saving lives,” Chernisky said. “Prepared Live is another tool in our Cambria Alert Response Emergency System (CARES) toolbox.”
Hunt agreed.
“Cambria County has the ability to reach residents who are in crisis sooner via the Prepared System,” he said. “This is good news for the residents of Cambria County, and this will help to save lives.”
