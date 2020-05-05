WINDBER – Built with little more than 1,800 pounds of hardwood and Johnstown steel, coal cars like this one were an important part of Windber’s growth in the early 20th century.
Now, the car will be part of its future, too.
Thanks to restoration work by a group of Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center students from Windber Area School District, the historic car will now grace Windber Stadium, said Joe Kimmel, the school district’s superintendent.
“I think it’s a great fit here,” Kimmel said Tuesday. “It reminds us of the hard work and grit that exemplifies this community – both past and present.”
The Windber-based Eureka Coal Heritage Foundation donated the car, which was built in 1918.
In those days, donkeys and horses were still used to move the heavy cars on rails from place to place, Eureka President Matt Scislowicz said.
The foundation showcased the car in the village of Mine 40 for decades, but it was beginning to fall apart after years exposed to the elements, Scislowicz said.
Career and Technology students – including 11 welding and construction program students from Windber Area – spent several months restoring it. Deteriorated wood was replaced with new treated planks.
A hand brake and other components were reinstalled and painted, Windber Area Principal Jason Hicks said. The car still features steel wheels built by the onetime mining equipment manufacturer Brown-Fayro Co.
Eureka committee member Barry Jerley, a borough auto shop owner, towed the car down to the stadium Tuesday, Kimmel said.
It was placed on a makeshift rail bed with nine old wooden ties that sits between the stadium entrance and the new pavilion.
The pavilion was added through a donation by Berwind Natural Resources, whose roots date back to the borough’s founding. Berwind covered the costs and labor needed to build the pavilion, and Kimmel said a dedication will be held in the company’s name once COVID-19 restrictions are eased to allow public gatherings again.
Kimmel said there are plans to fill the coal car, too.
He said plans are still being finalized, but a flower bed may be planted inside the car.
