The 816 headstones at Grandview Cemetery's Unknown Plot – lined out in 16 rows of 51 markers apiece – have become weathered and dirtied since they were first installed as memorials to the unknown and unclaimed dead of the May 31, 1889, flood that devastated Johnstown.
But they soon will be made to once again appear vibrant white.
On Saturday, April 24, Friends of Johnstown Flood National Memorial members and other volunteers plan to scrub the stones, giving them what is believed to be their first cleaning ever.
“It is preserving our history, something we should always be doing,” said Rob Koenigsberg, a member of the Friends. “And it's helping to remember those unknown victims who didn't have anybody to remember them because they were unknown.”
Each stone will take about 15 minutes to clean with D/2 Biological Solution, a nontoxic substance used at national cemeteries and the White House. There will be noticeable short-term and long-term differences in the appearances after the stones are scrubbed.
“You won't see the result right away,” Koenigsberg said. “You'll see some result. But, over time, it will just get whiter and whiter and whiter.”
The Friends approached the cemetery about doing the project as a fundraiser for its group.
“That plot has such historic significance,” Grandview Cemetery President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Duray said. “We're very thankful that they came to us with the idea. Our board thought that was a great idea and actually gave them funding to buy some of the chemicals and equipment that they're going to use. Also the water authority is giving us a water tank to use for that also. So it's kind of a good community project.”
Anybody interested in volunteering to clean the headstones is asked to attend a mandatory training event at 10 a.m. April 17. Some work will take place that day. The majority of the scrubbing is scheduled to take place on April 24.
Contact Koenigsberg at rkoenigsberg11@gmail.com or 814-244-0899 for more information about volunteering.
