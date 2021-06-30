In an effort to prevent criminal activity such as romance scams, identify theft, stalking and sexual assault, officials are warning residents of the dangers associated with online dating and internet-base relationships.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), “scammers know millions of people use online dating sites. They are there, too, hiding behind fake profiles.”
The FTC lists these common signs of online dating scams:
• Professes love quickly.
• Claims to be overseas for business or military purposes.
• Asks for money and lures you off the dating site.
• Claims to need money for emergencies, hospital bills or travel.
• Plans to visit but can’t because of an emergency.
When considering using an online dating app or platform, SafeWise offers these suggestions:
• Use a trustworthy site.
• Keep your contact information private.
• Verify the identity of potential suitors.
• Be smart about face-to-face meetings.
• Don’t be afraid to report someone.
State troopers also advise people to be especially cautious when meeting someone you met online in-person. Always meet in a public place or in a group setting with friends or family members, and let someone know where you plan to meet and when you expect to be home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.