WATCH | Names of 865 'true heroes' read as Cambria ceremony honors 75th anniversary of the end of World War II

One after another, the names of the deceased were solemnly read aloud in alphabetical order – “Paul Abel, Joseph Abele, Alex Abercrombie …”
Eight hundred and sixty five total.
Only a few of the individuals, such as Iwo Jima flag raiser Marine Sgt. Michael Strank and Army Air Corps Lt. Col. Boyd "Buzz" Wagner, an ace fighter pilot, gained fame for their military service. Most of the others were simply young men from the mills and mines, farms and factories, schools and stores who gave their lives so their family members, friends and fellow citizens could live in freedom.
“Jerome Leap, Eugene Lear, Thomas Leavelle ...”
All of them died in the military during the period of the United States' involvement in World War II from the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 until Imperial Japan formally surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945 aboard the USS Missouri.
And, on Wednesday – the 75th anniversary of the conflict's end, their sacrifices were honored with a reading of the names inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial's lobby in downtown Johnstown.
“Earl Zimmerman, John Zubal, Nicholas Zubal ...”
“It means a lot,” said Marty Kuhar, chairman of the arena's veterans committee. “It means so much. It's more than just remembrance. This is for the people, because these are the true heroes of our country, people that we should look up to at all times.”
Individuals took turns reading names. Among them were WWII Navy veteran Harry Muncert, who personally knew several of the county residents recognized during the ceremony. “It's a tribute to them and all the rest of the fellows,” Muncert said.
Eight-hundred and sixty-three military members who died during the war years from battle injuries, disease, accidents and other means – both overseas and stateside – are memorialized on decades-old plaques inside the War Memorial. Two other people, whose names are not yet part of the display, were also honored.
Josh Hauser, Veteran Community Initiatives' community operations director, said about 200 more county residents who died during the war have been identified, mostly through newspaper archive research done by volunteer Shelby McHenry. More digging is still needed, but when an updated list of the names is finalized, local veterans groups would like to add the newly discovered individuals to the plaque display.
“It's something we need to do because we want to make sure that all of those that sacrificed for us are on there,” Hauser said.
Following the ceremony, church bells tolled throughout Cambria County for nine minutes, beginning at 2:45 p.m., in tribute to the local fallen from World War II.
“What better way to pay tribute then the sound of bells across the county,” said Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director/EMA Coordinator Art Martynuska, who organized the bell-tolling.