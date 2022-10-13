DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Somerset County families interested in tuition-based schools are getting help from Waste Management which, through the Bridge Educational Foundation, donated more than $28,000 with the Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.
"WM has been a long-time supporter of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit," Waste Management public affairs coordinator Erika Young said.
She was at Johnstown Christian School on Thursday for a check presentation with JCS Head of Schools Celeste Sprankle.
"We really enjoy giving back to the communities where we live and learn," Young said.
The EITC program allows credits for corporate contributions to Scholarship Organizations, which are nonprofits that provide private school scholarships or Educational Improvement Organizations – nonprofits that support innovative programs in public schools.
Young said Waste Management, of Hollsopple, gives close to $2 million annually to support students with tuition costs.
"Our scholarships are really impactful," Bridge Executive Director Natalie Nutt said.
Her organization creates partnerships between local businesses and schools, such as Waste Management and JCS, to help families who want to send their children to a tuition-based school.
Nutt said since the start, the group has helped roughly 34,000 children and works with around 700 schools across the said.
With the $28,500 donated through the EITC, about 28 students can benefit, because Bridge scholarships are typically around $1,000 per learner, Nutt said.
That money can be the difference between a family being able to afford to send their child to the school of their choice or not.
Sprankle said the Christian school's low-income demographic means families benefit significantly from this type of financial help.
"These EITC dollars are huge for us," she said. "I'm grateful."
