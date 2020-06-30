The memory of a local war hero will be honored Thursday with the renaming of the Washington Street bridge in his honor.
The SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge sign will be unveiled during the brief 9 a.m. ceremony at the bridge, located between Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Point Park.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, will unveil signs recognizing Buchan, a graduate of the Westmont Hilltop School District who served in the Army and was killed in 2007 while on his second tour of duty in Iraq.
An official ceremony recognizing the bridge renaming and honoring Buchan’s life will be held at a later date.
