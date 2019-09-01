A Washington County woman has died from injuries suffered in a Route 31 crash near the Somerset County line, according to the Cambria County Coroners Office.
Susan Mucci, 93, of New Eagle, received multiple blunt force trauma injuries Saturday in a 9:46 a.m crash after the vehicle she was traveling in was struck head-on by a Ford Fusion, which crossed the center line into their path, Coroner Jeff Lees said.
The crash occurred near Donegal, Lees said.
Mucci was a front seat passenger in a Suzuki and was flown by a Med Star helicopter to Memorial Medical Center but was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. Saturday, Lees said.
