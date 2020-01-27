SOMERSET – A Washington County man was handed a state prison sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to robbing $271 from a Somerset Dollar Tree store at knifepoint last year, authorities said.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced John Joseph Sigado, 35, to 14 to 60 month in state prison.
According to state police in Somerset, Sigado entered the store in Somerset Township around 2 p.m. on June 29, approached a clerk who was stocking shelves and said “Hey ma’am I need help.”
The woman said when she turned to face Sigado, he was allegedly holding a knife and said “give me everything in the safe, I don’t want to hurt you,” the complaint said.
After she ran into the next aisle, Sigado approached a second clerk who was at the cash register and demanded that she open the cash drawer, the complaint said. Sigado allegedly grabbed the cash and fled.
He pleaded guilty to robbery on Nov. 7, 2019.
“I accepted full responsibility,” Sigado told the court on Monday. “I’m completely ashamed.”
Public Defender Tiffany Stanley said the robbery stemmed from substance abuse.
Charges of reckless endangerment, terroristic threat, theft, possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property were withdrawn as part of the plea deal.
Sigado was ordered to pay $271 restitution, a $400 find and $250 for DNA testing.
Assistant District Attorney Sara Huston was prosecutor.
