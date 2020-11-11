A Washington County man pleaded not guilty to dodging security and trespassing at the President Donald Trump rally at the airport last month, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Angello C. Agnew, 20, with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Agnew pleaded not guilty and is requesting a hearing before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
More than 6,000 people attended the "Make America Great Again" campaign rally on Oct. 13 at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
"While the rally was going on and Air Force One was landing, (Agnew) trespassed onto airport property, snuck in through the fence line and into the woods bypassing security," Richland police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.
The president was preparing to take the stage when security spotted the man carrying a backpack near the woods and Agnew was arrested by Richland police.
Police searched the man's vehicle and backpack.
"We didn't know if he had any weapons or explosives," Gaudlip said.
Police found no guns or explosives, he said.
The man said that he was a Trump supporter who did not have an admission ticket, so he tried to sneak in.
Inside the backpack, police found a Halloween mask and miscellaneous items, Gaudlip said.
