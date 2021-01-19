SALIX – A Washington County man pleaded guilty to dodging security and trespassing at President Donald Trump’s rally at the airport in October.
Angello C. Agnew, 20, pleaded guilty to defiant trespass before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
He was ordered to pay $462.25 in fines and court cost.
A charge of disorderly conduct was withdrawn.
More than 6,000 people attended the “Make American Great Again” campaign rally on Oct. 13 at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
“While the rally was going on and Air Force One was landing, (Agnew) trespassed onto airport property, snuck in through the fence line and into the woods bypassing security,” Richland police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.
Trump was preparing to take the stage when security spotted the man carrying a backpack near the woods, and Agnew was arrested by Richland police.
Police searched the man’s vehicle and backpack and found no weapons or explosives.
The man said that he was a Trump supporter who did not have an admission ticket, so he tried to sneak in, Gaudlip said.
