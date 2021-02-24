Symon's Auto Wash

Jason Reed dries off a clean Cadillac on a beautiful 50-degree Wednesday. Feb. 24, 2021, at Symon’s Auto Wash on Menoher Boulevard in Southmont. Vehicles were lined up at the business to get washed.

 LM Otero

Jason Reed dries off a clean Cadillac on a beautiful 50-degree Wednesday. Feb. 24, 2021, at Symon’s Auto Wash on Menoher Boulevard in Southmont. Vehicles were lined up at the business to get washed.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you