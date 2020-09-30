SCHELLSBURG – State police in Bedford County continue piecing together details of the Aug. 24 shooting of a Black Lives Matter activist, including what role race may have played, authorities said on Wednesday.
Troopers are trying to determine what led to an exchange of gunfire in what they’re calling an attempted homicide.
“Heritage Affairs Section members were dispatched to the area on 8/25 because of the nature of the incident – specifically the exchange of gunfire between a white resident and Black activists,” said Ryan Tarkowski, state police communication director.
“Their role was to help keep the lines of communication open between PSP and the activists, as well as the greater Bedford County community,” he said.
No charges have been filed as of Wednesday.
The Heritage Affairs Section works with law enforcement to monitor hate and bias-related activity. Crime scene investigators will determine if the shooting will be treated as a hate crime, Tarkowski said.
State police define a hate crime as a criminal act motivated by the hatred of a person or group based upon race, religion or sexual orientation.
In Pennsylvania, hate crimes are termed ethnic intimidation.
About 30 activists from Wisconsin were traveling on foot and in vehicles on Aug. 24 to Washington, D.C., for the March to Washington 2020 when they stopped in the 800 block of Lincoln Highway near Schellsburg.
Troopers said there was an exchange of gunfire following a confrontation with two property owners. One of the activists was hit with birdshot and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where he was treated and later released.
Troopers recovered a shotgun, shotgun shells, a semi-automatic pistol and 9mm casings.
It’s unclear who owned the pistol.
“Determining ownership of the pistol, who possessed it, who fired it, and whether or not the pistol was carried lawfully, are all aspects of the ongoing investigation, Tarkowski said.
Somerset attorney Matthew Zatko is representing Terry Myers, one of the property owners. The Myers family, owners of Myers Garage, own property on both sides of the road, including the parking area where the activists had stopped.
Zatko said the pistol did not belong to Myers, and the incident began when the activists refused to leave.
“The individuals who were there were clearly informed they were on private property and were not to remain there,” Zatko said.
The Black Lives Matter group was at the center of another shooting a day later.
Jeremy William Decker, 43, of Everett, is accused of firing a pistol into the air outside a Hampton Inn where the activists were staying. No one was hurt.
Decker was one of a group of gun-toting residents who staged a rally on the steps of the Bedford County Courthouse before driving to the Hampton Inn.
Decker, who is a convicted felon, is charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and firearms violations.
He is free on bond awaiting formal arraignment.
