WINDBER, Pa. – For 12 years, patients at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center have found encouragement in dozens of messages displayed in quilts donated by a four-state organization of 80 Ford dealers.
The Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber facility received its first Ford Warrior Quilt in 2009 through the Neighborhood Ford Store’s Quilt for the Cure program. The dealer organization added and added a second Warrior Quilt to the Murtha Center’s walls in 2015.
On Wednesday, the facility received its third quilt, presented by Matt Smith, president of Laurel Ford in Windber.
“I am honored to represent the Neighborhood Ford Store on behalf of the other 79 dealers,” Smith said Wednesday at the Murtha Center. “We are honoring the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, which has entered its third decade. We’ve reached a milestone.”
The quilts are created by dozen of volunteers across the Neighborhood Ford Store region, who decorate individual squares. Volunteers then sew the squares together and add stitching to complete a quilt.
Center Director Erin Goins said patients often pass time examining the quilts, which provide hope, encouragement and a sense of comfort to patients.
“I think it really helps them to know they’re not alone in their fight against breast cancer,” she said on Wednesday. “We get asked about them all the time.”
The first two Warrior Quilts are displayed in the center’s lobby and the public lounge/library just off the lobby. Goins said the new quilt will be displayed in the mammogram room where procedures are also done.
“The procedures take about 20 to 25 minutes,” Goins said. “Most of that time, they are standing around. This way, the patients will have something to look at; something to focus on.”
This year, the program added a small Support Quilt, which will be displayed in the center’s smaller mammogram room.
