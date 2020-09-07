A warrant has been issued for Michael Toth, a 28-year-old white male, stemming from an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Johnstown’s Lincoln Street on Saturday night.
Toth, a Richland Township resident, is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening an alleged victim during a custody issue when two young children were present, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department.
Toth fled the scene before police arrived.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m.
Anybody with information to Toth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnstown police by calling 814-472-2100 or utilizing the Johnstown police tip411 line by texting keyword “JPD” to 847411, adding a space, typing in the tip and hitting send.
