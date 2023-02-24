JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Classic glam metal band Warrant will headline the 25th Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in Johnstown this summer, alongside rock group Buckcherry.
The Kentucky Headhunters, who specialize in rock 'n' roll and country music, are also scheduled to perform with returning acts Jasmine Cain, country rap artist Colt Ford and AC/DC tribute band Hells/Bells.
"I wanted to make the most of our 25th year ... and still keep the entrance fee at (Peoples Natural Gas Park) affordable for everybody," said Jayne Korenoski, Visit Johnstown director of special events entertainment, who described the acts as "quintessential bike rally music."
"This is for bikers and this is what bikers like," Korenoski said.
She added that Warrant is expected to be a huge act and Buckcherry has a great following.
Warrant originated in California in the mid-1980s and saw success in that decade and the next with famous hits "Cherry Pie" and "Heaven," while Buckcherry found success in the mid-2000s with hits including "Sorry."
Korenoski is excited for all the musical entertainment and expects attendees to enjoy each one. She spoke highly of Cain, Ford and the Kentucky Headhunters – saying that Cain loves playing at Thunder and the town loves having her, while Ford amassed a great crowd the last time he was in town and the Headhunters put on a wonderful show.
This year's event will run from June 22-25.
Thunder's musical entertainment is kicking off June 22 with Cain and Hells/Bells, followed by Ford and The Kentucky Headhunters on June 23. Cain, Buckcherry and Warrant will play June 24.
This is the first time in event history that two headlining acts will perform on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Korenoski said she started planning this year's rally as soon as last year's event ended. She selects acts by reviewing the band's popularity on Spotify and researching their following on Facebook. A group's nearest show in a certain radius before and after Thunder also play a role in booking, as well as Korenoski's budget.
For more information and updates, visit www.visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley or call 1-800-237-8590.
