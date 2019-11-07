State Rep. Frank Burns has issued a warning about a phone scam involving Penelec customers.
Burns said he was notified that scammers are calling Penelec customers, advising them that they are behind on their bills and that if immediate payment isn’t made on the account over the phone, energy service will be shut off immediately.
Penelec and its parent company, FirstEnergy, will only send customers written notices of possible disconnection and will not call to demand immediate payment, Burns said.
Scammers will often use software on caller ID to make it appear as though the calls are legitimate and coming directly from a reputable company. Any company calling to demand payment or sensitive information, such as a Social Security or bank account number, indicates a scam, Burns added.
Burns said he has notified the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office about the scam and is urging residents to contact Penelec directly with concerns or questions about their bill at 1-800-545-7741.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.