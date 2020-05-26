Ethan Shuagis

Central Cambria junior Ethan Shuagis gets at 6- to 8-mile workout in under the blue skies in Ebensburg Borough on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Ethan is a member of the cross country team at the school. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

