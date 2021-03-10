EBENSBURG – After experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases at Cambria County Prison prior to his February report, Warden Christian Smith was happy to share a new total with the Cambria County Prison Board on Wednesday – zero positive cases among staff and inmates.
While the prison continues efforts to curb the novel coronavirus, Smith said there wasn’t a magic formula to pushing the number of new cases to zero.
Just heightened awareness and another element: “Luck,” Smith said.
“I’ll be honest, my entire staff pretty much was on point because we didn’t want to experience what we experienced last time,” he said. “The prior wave that ran through here gave us the experience of what we needed to do if we came through it again, I think.
“We were a little more prepared. I had a better plan of action in place than at first we did. But, I’ll be honest, luck probably had a lot to do with it – and just all my medical staff, corrections staff, administrative staff, everybody was on point and did what needed to be done. We didn’t let anything slip through the cracks.”
To date, according to the warden’s report, there have been 222 positive cases of COVID-19 at the prison – among 178 inmates, 41 prison staffers and three PrimeCare employees.
Other highlights of Wednesday’s prison board meeting:
• Seven cadets have finished academy schooling and are currently completing their on-the-job training while the prison has been conducting interviews over the past month to recruit new hires to start another cadet academy on March 22. Once academy sessions are completed for the new crop of five cadets, they will be hired on a part-time basis, joining the seven recent graduates.
• The board also discussed changes in their copay policy for sentenced inmates. Currently, sentenced inmates are charged $10 per day for housing. Smith noted that the prison accountant and county controller’s office are going to work together to better manage the billing of the costs. The warden anticipates a 10% increase in room-and-board revenue once changes are put into place.
• Intertech technicians have been on site at the prison, installing the security upgrade that was approved this past year. Smith said that, as of Monday, they are at an 80% completion point, with the project expected to wrap up at the end of this week.
