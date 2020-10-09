An Oct. 2 riot involving 31 inmates at a Cambria County Prison housing unit was apparently triggered by high tensions and changes to meal procedures resulting from a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison, the prison’s warden said Friday.
While the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, Warden Christian Smith said in an email to local media outlets, the information gathered so far has led prison officials to conclude that the the riot began for “three key reasons.”
“The prison had been under a lockdown status for approximately one week due to COVID-19, which led tensions in that unit to be high,” Smith wrote in the email.
“The inmates were not satisfied with the meals they were receiving. While still meeting all nutritional requirements, the regular menu had been changed to a more simplified menu for the breakfast and lunch meals. This change was required due to the COVID-19 outbreak forcing the prison to eliminate the use of inmate work crews to prepare the meals.
“The unit that rioted was a ‘dormitory’-style housing unit that contained no cells. Successfully mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in a dormitory-style unit is not possible. Earlier that day, a group of inmates was temporarily transferred to SCI-Huntingdon in order to free up cell space in other units. Once the transfer was complete, the dormitory unit was to be closed, and those inmates were to be moved into a unit containing cells.
“The inmates housed in the dormitory unit did not want to move into the cell-style unit.”
At no point during the riot was there any risk to the public, Smith said in the email. No injuries to inmates or prison staffers were reported.
Smith said during Thursday’s meeting of the Cambria County Board of Commissioners that a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing and that felony riot charges are likely to be filed. He said that investigators will review surveillance footage in order to document the actions of each inmate during the incident.
The warden said in Friday’s email that, “due to dealing with multiple issues surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the facility and staffing shortages caused by this outbreak, the investigation will take longer than anticipated.”
Forty-seven inmates and 19 staff members at the prison had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Smith said then, adding that inmates who tested positive are being housed in a prison unit that is now designated for COVID-19 cases, per the recommendation of prison medical care provider PrimeCare Medical.
