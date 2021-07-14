Cambria County Prison has not had any new COVID-19 cases in the past month, and prison officials are now looking to return to normalcy, Warden Christian Smith told the Cambria County Prison Board Wednesday.
“All of our screening, testing, cleaning and social distancing practices will remain in effect,” Smith said. “Due to the decrease of cases within the community and within the prison and the guidance change, we are slowly beginning to go back to normal operating procedures.”
He added that some current procedures will only change slightly.
“Our quarantine period for new commitments is reduced from 10 days to 7 days; however, they are still getting tested upon entry and prior to leaving quarantine and before entering the general population,” Smith explained.
According to Smith, copay fees will also be reinstated for inmates. He explained that the fees had been waived last year so that, if inmates felt sick, they would feel comfortable reporting it and COVID-19 cases would thus be prevented from slipping through the cracks. The fees will still be waived if an inmate tests positive for the virus.
As of Monday, modified visitation can resume at the prison, according to Smith. Religious volunteers may resume visitation or services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with mask-wearing mandatory.
Personal visitation will resume Monday through Friday from 9 to 9:40 a.m., 10 to 10:40 a.m. and 1 to 1:40 p.m. More information on personal visitation is available at cambriacountypa.gov/prison.
Professional visitation will resume Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with mask-wearing mandatory.
Also on Monday, the money kiosk in the prison lobby will reopen, and the prison lobby will close at 5 p.m. daily.
Smith added that, with prison staff increasing, the prison is looking at reopening its treatment programming “sometime around mid-September.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.