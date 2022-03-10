JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This competition is something to cheer about.
The Varsity Encore Cheerleading Championships will be held Saturday and Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“This is an all-star cheerleading competition, and it’s drawing elite cheerleaders and it has multiple divisions,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager for 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. “They have competitors who could be as young as 3 or 4 years old, and in the open division they recently had competitors in their 40s, so there’s a range of competition.”
Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, with competition starting at 10. On Sunday, doors will open at 8 a.m., with competition to begin at 9. Each day will have three sessions.
The championship will welcome teams from Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia for a weekend of competition.
“Many of the competitors are coming from the Pittsburgh area. There also are some from Altoona,” Mearns said. “They are expecting 1,200 competitors along with 2,000 spectators in the building each day.”
The second day of competition has the potential for bids to be awarded to The Summit, the D2 Summit and U.S. Finals.
Mearns said this event marks the first cheerleading competition to be held at the arena since 2010.
“We’re pretty excited about it, and it expands that mission that we have to bring people into town and helps to provide a boost to a variety of local businesses, from hotels to restaurants to shopping centers,” he said.
“It also exposes the area to more people and adds to the quality of life here in Johnstown. Any time you have an opportunity to bring in this many people and have them visit our community and support our businesses for a weekend, it’s a tremendous piece of the puzzle that helps our economy.”
Mearns said he expects to have the competition return to Johnstown for multiple years.
“This is not a one-time thing that we’re having,” he said. “We are an available and willing host for events like this.”
Admission is $20 for one day or $35 for two days for adults; $15 for one day or $25 for two days for children, seniors and military; and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.