JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Repairing the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s roof is going to cost $937,000.
Altoona Roofing recently came in as the low bid, a process that was facilitated by Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance.
“It is a whole new roof,” Chris Glessner, chairman of the arena’s authority, said after a regular monthly meeting on Monday.
“It covers the main dome, which is obviously the large project. Then, in the presentation, they showed us there’s two separate areas of concern where there are more advanced leaks that they’re taking care of, over the warehouse area and the offices in the back of the building where they detected some dampness through the roofing and down a little deeper that they have to do more significant work there.”
Cambria County Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said the work will be paid for using American Rescue Plan funds from COVID-19 pandemic relief.
“What’s nice about it, with what I’m thinking, is everything that we do now with American Rescue Plan dollars to county-owned facilities is going to save taxpayers in the future,” Smith said in a telephone interview after the meeting. “Those projects will be done now, so, in the future, we don’t have to worry about them. It saves the taxpayers money in the future.
Glessner did not know the exact timeline for the project.
“They now will start the process of buying materials and then scheduling that out,” Glessner said.
Emergency repairs, costing $56,000, were recently done to the perimeter of the roof.
