Phase 1 of 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s roof repair project is expected to come in right around the cost anticipated by the facility’s authority.
The work was budgeted at $140,000.
On Monday, the board unanimously approved the winning bid of $136,927 – with a 20-year warranty – from David M. Maines & Associates, based out of Lewistown, Mifflin County. Two other companies bid to do the work with 20- and 30-year warranties. Tri-State Roofing came in at more than $260,000 for both, while Tuscano-Maher Roofing proposed $179,000 for 30 years and $169,000 for 20 years.
“For the long haul, I’m thinking they need to do it,” Cambria County Commissioner Mark Wissinger said. “It sounds like they’re within the budget they were looking at.”
The sections included in the first phase, covering about 10,000 square feet, were determined to be in immediate need of repair.
“I think what happened over the years, there wasn’t money put into the roof,” said Mike Barletta, the authority’s chairman. “There should have been a preventive maintenance being done on the roof.”
Bruce Mancini, a senior field adviser for Tremco, which will help oversee the project, added: “The reason that this one was a little bit of a rush it’s causing problems in some of the areas below. And, also, the roofs are in pretty bad condition, pretty dire condition.”
The cost will be covered by county funds provided to the authority. Other forms of money might be available for the next two proposed phases.
“For Phase 2, Phase 3, since this will be out next year and the following year, gives us time that we can research grants,” Barletta said. “That’s what we’re hoping for on Phase 2, Phase 3.”
The actual construction is expected to take about one month to complete, according to Mancini.
Jason Blumenfeld, the arena’s general manager, does not expect any disruption for customers attending events.
“No one will notice anything,” Blumenfeld said.
“They’ll work during the hours when no one is here.”
