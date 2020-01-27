A new-look 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Authority convened for the first time on Monday, following the departure of two senior leaders of the organization.
Chairman Mike Barletta and treasurer George Arcurio III were not reappointed to the board after the expiration of their terms. They were replaced by Nicole Waligora and Josh Yoder.
The change also necessitated filling vacancies in officers positions.
Chris Glessner became the new chairman. Ken Jubas was selected as vice chairman.
Marty Kuhar stepped down as secretary to become the treasurer. Aimee Willett transitioned from vice chairwoman to secretary. All votes were unanimous.
Jim Brazill rounds out the seven-member board.
Glessner, who joined the authority in late 2018, served on the local organizing committee for the city’s successful Kraft Hockeyville USA campaign.
He is president of the Cambria County Student Hockey League that plays at the arena.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the county,” said Glessner, an IT manager at Kongsberg, a defense contractor. “I’m passionate about the building, have been from the beginning. Grew up in this building, so it’s exciting to kind of help shape and mold the future here. I’m excited for that.”
He is the third chairman dating back to 2018 when Dean Gindlesperger resigned amid a states ethics investigation that resulted in him being fined $20,000 for violations.
Barletta and Arcurio were also two of the longest-serving members of the board, meaning a significant transition has occurred leading into 2020.
“It’s all about looking forward,” Glessner said. “We’re excited. We want to do great things here.
“We want to be a great asset to the county, to the community, make sure we’re bringing in great shows.”
The two newest members – Waligora and Yoder – are involved with other local groups.
Yoder is the assistant executive director and chief operating officer at CamTran. He thinks the War Memorial Authority is in a solid position to move forward.
“As far as the board and transitioning, that happens on boards all the time,” Yoder said. “I think the former board members obviously laid a good foundation here and I’m happy to be part of the current board and looking forward to really just making a difference with the Cambria County War Memorial and helping any way I can.”
Waligora works as the Visit Johnstown’s sports tourism program coordinator, giving her experience in promoting local events.
“There’s always great opportunities to work better together,” Waligora said. “From the visitors bureau’s standpoint, we have a lot of experience with events. In this case, sporting events, Thunder in the Valley, music events, things of that nature.
“It’s an opportunity to maybe bring some of that experience in here and my perspective on things from the tourism standpoint, so everybody can be a little bit better.”
