EBENSBURG, Pa. – The 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Authority voted on Monday to create a separate bank account for its grant money.
The agency currently has approximately $1.5 million in grant dollars.
By putting it into a new account, isolated from the general fund, board members, organizations and the public will be able to easily see how grant dollars are being spent, according to officials.
“That’s a good transparency tool,” authority member Ken Jubas said during the meeting held at the North Central Recreation Center in Cambria Township.
Board chairman Chris Glessner said this way “there’s no question where any of the dollars end up.”
Grant money – now and in the future – will be put into the account.
The authority, right now, has $1.3 million in Shuttered Venue Operators Grant funding. That money, which came through the American Rescue Plan Act, can be used for expenses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as payroll and utilities.
There is also $250,000 from a Pennsylvania tourism grant.
A little more than half of the state money was already used for updating the WiFi and general technology at the War Memorial.
Jean Desrochers, the arena’s manager, is exploring other possible ways to spend those dollars, including making locker room improvements and installing security cameras.
At Monday’s meeting, the board gave Desrochers approval to get items needed for receptions and other events at the facility.
“We need to invest in some tables and linens,” Desrochers said. “We need to up our game. … We need to have a better presentation.”
