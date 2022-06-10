SOMERSET, Pa. – While meeting with a business coach, Michele Rhodes developed the idea for Great Day Juice Co., which launched last June in Somerset.
“I really wanted to be in the uptown district here,” Rhodes said. “I just like the small business portion of it.”
A nutritional health coach, culinary nutrition expert and certified juice expert, Rhodes offers a variety of healthy and clean food and drink options at her location.
Great Day Juice Co. offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options alongside the juices, which opens the door for community members as they head to work in the morning or stop in for lunch during the week.
As the business approaches its one-year anniversary, Rhodes is excited to move forward with new menu items and plans to sell items at the Windber farmers’ market this summer.
She has a crew of seven part-time workers bottling cold drinks and running the front counter, where they make all of the menu items.
Employee and friend Maddy Putman said she enjoys sharing Rhodes’ knowledge and passion for healthy eating with the community.
“I have known Michele for at least 10 years, and for as long as I can remember, she has always been business-oriented and organized in all aspects of her previous hair salon and now the juice company,” Putman said.
“She has carefully chosen the absolute best co-workers who bring a positive and encouraging atmosphere to the job every day.”
Rhodes grew up in the Rockwood/Somerset area and attended Rockwood Area schools. She attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, earning a degree in psychology.
She then worked with the Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset for two years.
She moved out of the area and met her husband, Bruce Rhodes, whose work brought the pair back to the Somerset area.
“When we moved back here, I applied for a job in another social services field and also began attending a cosmetology school in Johnstown,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes worked for a local salon until she opened her own business – Modern Perfection Salon.
“I had the salon for all in all about 18 years,” Rhodes said.
“I had a business partner for a part of that time, and then ran it myself.”
Rhodes did cosmetology and hair for 27 years until she retired in preparation to do something new.
“At this point, I didn’t really know what I was going to do,” she said. “I just wanted something different.”
‘How it all started’
Her interests had included cooking, gardening, canning and herbal remedies.
Eventually, she came across an online course through the Institute of Integrated Nutrition that offered yearlong programs to become certified in health coaching.
“I decided to do the program and that was how it all started,” Rhodes said. “The program was all-inclusive and talked about more than just food. It covered exercise, sleep, stress management and relationships as well.”
Rhodes said she also took a course in culinary nutrition as she focused on the aspects she enjoyed the most.
“I learned a lot about how to cook with real food and how to bring out the nutritional benefits of foods,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes attended a pre-business planning seminar that was offered through St. Francis University’s Small Business Development Center, partnered with Startup Alleghenies.
That led her to make the decision to open the juice company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.