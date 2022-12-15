HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man driving a stolen white 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Neil Tressler, 44, of the Berlin area, stole the vehicle at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday from the parking lot of the Go Moore Store on Woodstown Highway, Hollsopple, Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.
Tressler is wanted by Somerset County detectives for fleeing and eluding.
Conemaugh Township police will charge Tressler with felony theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Zangaglia said.
Anyone spotting the vehicle should call 911.
