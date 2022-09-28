SOMERSET, Pa. – A man living in a Somerset Township motel was jailed Tuesday after detectives raided the room and found cocaine and clonazepam pills, authorities allege.
The Somerset County Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) charged Frank Patrick Webb, 31, with felony and misdemeanor counts of drug possession.
According to a complaint affidavit, detectives said they found Webb at the Knights Inn Somerset, 238 Tollgate Road.
Detectives allegedly found him with 445 Clonazepam pills and a small amount of cocaine.
Webb was wanted in Allegheny County on a bench warrant.
He was charged in Wilkinsburg Borough on Feb. 6 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Webb was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
